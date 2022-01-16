Avalanche shut out Coyotes; Rantanen, MacKinnon score 2 each

On his knees, Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals each, Darcy Kuemper had 20 saves for his first shutout of the season, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-0.

Nazem Kadri also scored as Colorado improved to 7-0-1 in its last eight games. MacKinnon also had an assist to help Colorado earn a point for the 15th time in 16 games (13-1-2). Kadri has 24 points in his last 15 games and is fifth in the league with 49 points.

Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves for Arizona, which is 4-11-2 in its last 17 games.