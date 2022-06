DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche is one win away from advancing to the Stanley Cup Finals.

We put together a quiz to test your Avs’ knowledge during the playoff run.

Game 4 will be played at 6 p.m. Monday night in Edmonton, Alberta. If Colorado wins, they will advance to the Stanley Cup finals for the first time since 2001.

If Colorado loses, Game 5 will take place on Wednesday at Ball Arena.