DENVER (KDVR) — For the first time in 21 years, the Colorado Avalanche are Stanley Cup champions. The Avs dethroned the Tampa Bay lightning in Game 6 on Sunday night.

President Joe Biden sent a congratulations tweet to the team late Monday night.

“Congratulations to the Colorado Avalanche for their first Stanley Cup win since 2001 — a comeback story for the ages, and one that has made your community so rightfully proud,” Biden said.

The Colorado Avalanche will be celebrating with Lord Stanley at the Stanley Cup Championship Celebration in Denver on Thursday.

