DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche will play the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. against the Arizona Coyotes in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Avs earned the second seed in the Western Conference last week by beating the St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars.

If you are looking for an excuse to get out of work early and watch the game, the Avs’ Twitter created an excuse not signed by Gabriel Landeskog, Erik Johnson and Nathan Mackinnon.

You have our permission to give this to everyone you know!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/kk25zOvRfY — x-Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) August 12, 2020