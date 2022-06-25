DENVER (KDVR) — If you had plans to spend your Sunday evening with the Avs Faithful watching Game 6 at Tivoli Quad, you will want to pick a different location as the Avs watch party has been canceled.

Fans of all ages have been showing their support for the Colorado Avalanche for the last five games. Loyal fans showed up head to toe in Avs gear to enjoy the showdown and even a few concerts.

However, the Auraria Higher Education Center announced they will not be opening the quad to fans for Game 6.

According to the Auraria campus, safety and security remain their top priority. The campus was staffed with multiple security organizations including the Auraria Campus Police Department, the Denver Police Department, the Denver Office of Emergency Management, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security and the FBI.

Fans came out in droves for Game 5 hoping to witness the Avs beat the Lightning for the Stanley Cup at home. This caused too many hockey fans to congregate outside the already at-capacity watch party at Tivoli.

“At one point during Game 5, eager fans outside the event gates caused a breach in the fencing,

and fans gained access to the quad. The law enforcement presence remained consistent on the

quad throughout the event to actively manage the crowd,” Auraria Higher Education Center said in a press release. “The overzealous fans who gained entrance quickly joined in with the fans on the quad to cheer on the Avs. The night continued with pure Avalanche enthusiasm and no concerning incidents. At the end of the game, fans exited in a safe and orderly fashion.”

Even though the packed event on Friday continued on in a safe fashion, Auraria campus is mindful of the multiple events scheduled in Denver on Sunday. Denver is holding events from PrideFest to possible protests over the Roe v. Wade decision.

Due to the multiple events happening in Denver, Auraria will not host a Game 6 watch party.

Instead, Ball Arena will be expanding their Game 6 watch party with their biggest party to date. Ball Arena is expanding seating options to accommodate fans at the price of $20 per ticket.

Fans can visit Ticketmaster to purchase the expanded seat options.

Auraria said they enjoyed sharing their campus with Avs fans and will continue to cheer on the team in their bid for the Stanley Cup.