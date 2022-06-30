DENVER (KDVR) — Thousands of people poured into downtown Denver on Thursday to celebrate the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup celebration.
The parade started at Union Station at Wynkoop and 17th and ended at Civic Center Park.
Here’s a look at photos from the parade and celebration:
Here are some other stories from our coverage of the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup celebration:
- ‘Surprise of a lifetime’: Denver visitor didn’t know about Stanley Cup
- Why room 87 was fate for Avs winning Stanley Cup
- 200,000 or more expected at Stanley Cup celebration in Denver
- Mom makes sons 3D printed Stanley Cup
We will continue to add photos to this story throughout the celebration.