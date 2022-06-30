DENVER (KDVR) — Thousands of people poured into downtown Denver on Thursday to celebrate the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup celebration.

The parade started at Union Station at Wynkoop and 17th and ended at Civic Center Park.

Here’s a look at photos from the parade and celebration:

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog celebrates at the Stanley Cup rally (Credit: KDVR)

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog kisses the Stanley Cup at a rally for the NHL hockey champions Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Stanley Cup parade (KDVR)

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 30: Fans gather outside of the Denver County Courthouse during the Colorado Avalanche Victory Parade and Rally at Civic Center Park on June 30, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Colorado Avalanche fans stand for the national anthem during a rally for the NHL hockey champions at Civic Center Park in Denver, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 30: Fans cheer during the Colorado Avalanche Victory Parade and Rally at Civic Center Park on June 30, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Stanley Cup parade (KDVR)

Stanley Cup parade (KDVR)

Colorado Avalanche fans cheer during a rally for the NHL hockey champions at Civic Center Park in Denver, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Stanley Cup parade (KDVR)

Stanley Cup parade (KDVR)

Stanley Cup parade (KDVR)

Stanley Cup parade (KDVR)

Stanley Cup parade (KDVR)

Colorado Avalanche fan Calvin Barrett wears a home made Stanley Cup at a rally for the NHL champions during a parade through the streets of downtown Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Stanley Cup parade (KDVR)

Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup celebration (KDVR)

Stanley Cup parade (KDVR)

Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup celebration (KDVR)

Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup celebration (KDVR)

Stanley Cup parade (KDVR)

Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup celebration (KDVR)

Colorado Avalanche fans attend a rally for the NHL hockey champions at Civic Center Park in Denver, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Messaages written on side glass of a vehicle parked near a rally for the NHL hockey champions Colorado Avalanche before a parade through the streets of downtown Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Stanley Cup parade (KDVR)

Stanley Cup parade (KDVR)

Stanley Cup parade (KDVR)

The Avalanche make their way down 17th with the Stanley Cup (Credit: KDVR)

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson celebrates at a rally for the NHL Stanley Cup hockey champions after a parade through the streets of downtown, Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog hoists the Stanley Cup at a rally for the NHL hockey champions Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The crowd celebrates at the Stanley Cup rally (Credit: KDVR)

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog celebrates at the Stanley Cup rally (Credit: KDVR)

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog celebrates at the Stanley Cup rally (Credit: KDVR)

Avalanche players celebrate at the Stanley Cup rally (Credit: KDVR)

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock at the Stanley Cup rally (Credit: KDVR)

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis at the Stanley Cup rally (Credit: KDVR)

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar at the Stanley Cup rally (Credit: KDVR)

Stan Kroenke celebrates at the Stanley Cup rally (Credit: KDVR)

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar at the Stanley Cup rally (Credit: KDVR)

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 30: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup on-stage during the Colorado Avalanche Victory Parade and Rally at Civic Center Park on June 30, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

We will continue to add photos to this story throughout the celebration.