DENVER (KDVR) — Avs Faithful are celebrating on Sunday night as the Avalanche are bringing the Stanley Cup back to Denver for the first time in 21 years.

The Avalanche defeated the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning, Sunday night 2-1.

The Avs last won the Stanley Cup in 2001 when the team defeated the New Jersey Devils in seven games.

It won’t be a quiet Sunday night in Denver as thousands took to the street to celebrate the new Stanley Cup Champions.

Fans in LoDo are shooting off fireworks. (KDVR)

Crowds in Denver have taken street signs and cones. (KDVR)

Fans have taken to the streets in LoDo to celebrate. (KDVR)

Celebrations erupted inside Ball Arena when the Avs won the Stanley Cup. (KDVR)

Thousands packed inside Ball Arena for Game 6 (KDVR)

Fans are shooting off fireworks in LoDo following the Stanley Cup Final. (KDVR)

FOX31’s Courtney Fromm was at Ball Arena when the Avs won the Stanley Cup. (KDVR)

Fans outside at McGregor Square began stacking cheers after the Game 6 win (KDVR)

A Stanley Cup Championship parade will take place Thursday in Denver and will be carried live on FOX31 News.