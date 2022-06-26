DENVER (KDVR) — Avs Faithful are celebrating on Sunday night as the Avalanche are bringing the Stanley Cup back to Denver for the first time in 21 years.
The Avalanche defeated the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning, Sunday night 2-1.
The Avs last won the Stanley Cup in 2001 when the team defeated the New Jersey Devils in seven games.
It won’t be a quiet Sunday night in Denver as thousands took to the street to celebrate the new Stanley Cup Champions.
A Stanley Cup Championship parade will take place Thursday in Denver and will be carried live on FOX31 News.