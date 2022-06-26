DENVER (KDVR) — Avs Faithful are celebrating on Sunday night as the Avalanche are bringing the Stanley Cup back to Denver for the first time in 21 years.

The Avalanche defeated the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning, Sunday night 2-1.

The Avs last won the Stanley Cup in 2001 when the team defeated the New Jersey Devils in seven games.

It won’t be a quiet Sunday night in Denver as thousands took to the street to celebrate the new Stanley Cup Champions.

  • Fans in LoDo are shooting off fireworks. (KDVR)
  • Crowds in Denver have taken street signs and cones. (KDVR)
  • Fans have taken to the streets in LoDo to celebrate. (KDVR)
  • Celebrations erupted inside Ball Arena when the Avs won the Stanley Cup. (KDVR)
  • Thousands packed inside Ball Arena for Game 6 (KDVR)
  • Fans are partying in the street of LoDo (KDVR)
  • Fans are shooting off fireworks in LoDo following the Stanley Cup Final. (KDVR)
  • FOX31’s Courtney Fromm was at Ball Arena when the Avs won the Stanley Cup. (KDVR)
  • Fans outside at McGregor Square began stacking cheers after the Game 6 win (KDVR)
A Stanley Cup Championship parade will take place Thursday in Denver and will be carried live on FOX31 News.