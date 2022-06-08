DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche will be back in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 21 years.
The Avalanche last won the Stanley Cup in 2001 when the team defeated the New Jersey Devils in seven games.
Here’s a look back at photos from the game on June 9, 2001 and the parade in Denver on June 11, 2001.
ESPN said the celebration had a crowd of around 250,000 people.
“I was expecting it to be crowded and nice, but when you’re actually in it and the Cup’s right next to you, everything kind of comes together, everything you’ve worked for and dreamed about,” said Ray Bourque, who drew chants of “Play! Play!” during the rally,” ESPN said.
During the 2001 parade, Joe Sakic spoke to the crowd, ESPN said.
“We had one saying all playoffs, and that was `Mission 16W,”‘ Sakic told the crowd, referring to the 16 victories it took to win the Cup. “Well, mission complete.”
Colorado will await its fate as the Eastern Conference Final wraps up over the next week. The Avalanche will face either the New York Rangers or the Tampa Bay Lightning. The series is currently tied 2-2. If that series goes to seven games, Game 7 would be played on June 14.