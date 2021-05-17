Photo Gallery: Share your Colorado Avalanche pride

ST LOUIS, MO – APRIL 22: Colorado Avalanche fans watch a game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche in the third period at Enterprise Center on April 22, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)*

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche take on the Saint Louis Blues in round one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday night.

This marks the first time Colorado and St. Louis have met in the postseason since 2001, when the Avs beat the Blues in the Western Conference final on their way to hoisting the Stanley Cup.

Game 1 of the first round starts at 8 p.m. Monday night.

We would love to see your Avs’ fan pride! Share your photos to our gallery by clicking the “Submit Your Photo” button below. We will share as many as we can on TV and social media.

Mom and pups excited for playoff hockey! Go Av’s!

ST LOUIS, MO – APRIL 22: Colorado Avalanche fans watch a game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche in the third period at Enterprise Center on April 22, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)*