DENVER (KDVR) — Longtime Altitude Sports Colorado Avalanche TV color analyst Peter McNab has died at the age of 70, the network reported.

McNab had been battling cancer over the last year and was in remission as of February this year. Altitude Sports did not provide any details of his passing but did say this in a tweet:

The Altitude and KSE family are saddened to announce the passing of our friend, Peter McNab. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and the McNab family asks for privacy during this unimaginably difficult time. Altitude Sports Network

McNab was a native of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and played college hockey at the University of Denver. His professional career included time with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and ended with the New Jersey Devils.

Reactions to McNab’s passing

McNab’s colleagues, friends and Avs Faithful have posted sentiments via social media remembering what a wonderful man he was:

Marc Moser, play-by-play announcer and McNab’s partner on Altitude Sports: “As word emerges of the loss of my partner, our friend and an incredible man and father, please keep Peter’s wonderful family in your thoughts and prayers and remember him for outstanding family man, hockey player & broadcaster he was. I will be not be responding as we all mourn.”

Kyle Keefe, Avalanche in-studio host on Altitude Sports: “My heart is broken. Love you Maxy.”

Peter Baugh, The Athletic: “This is devastating news. I’m eternally thankful for all the chats I had with Peter at the rink. What a kind, kind man. My heart is with his family. May his memory be a blessing.”

Drew Goodman, Colorado Rockies play-by-play analyst on At&T Sports Net: “Peter McNab was far more then an insightful and entertaining hockey analyst. He was a wonderful and caring friend, and terrific family man. For me, he is every bit as important as anyone when you recount the history of the @Avalanche since they arrived from Quebec. Rest easy Maxy”

Jesse Trujillo, radio broadcast engineer for Altitude Sports Radio: “One of the last times I got to work with Peter was winning the Stanley Cup and I’m forever happy to have this video to remember him by. Also sharing a big hug after the game! Maxy was the best!!”

Katie Gaus, Avalanche Altitude TV host/reporter: “I only had the pleasure of knowing Pete for a few months – but his impact was instant. I could see from day one what an amazing, kind, and genuine person he was. The way he treated people is a legacy we should all strive for. So lucky to know him. He will never be forgotten”

Matt Duchene, former Avs player: “The hockey world lost a good one here… Pete absolutely loved the game and couldn’t have been a nicer man and it was a pleasure to know him. Sending my thoughts and prayers out to the McNab family, everyone at @AltitudeTV and the @Avalanche“

John Kelly, former Avs play-by-play announcer with McNab: “This is so heartbreaking to hear.I’ll never forget my 9 years in Denver as his broadcast partner. He was so good to me and our family. Condolences to Diana and their beautiful girls. #RestInPeace Maxy”

John Michael Liles, former Avs player and Altitude host: “Not a kinder person. He was a great man, who always looked out for me. He loved hockey as much as anyone I’ve ever met. RIP Maxy. You will be missed by all that had the pleasure of spending time with you my friend.”

Vic Lombardi, Altitude TV and radio: “This man taught the game of hockey to most of us in the Denver area. He did it for three decades. He loved the game more than anyone I know. Love ya, Maxy.”

“I will always remember Peter for his hockey notebook. He toted it everywhere he went. Stocked with random stats and information.”

Denver Hockey Twitter: “We’re heartbroken to learn of Peter’s passing, and the prayers of all Pioneer hockey are with his family, friends and colleagues in Colorado and across North America. We’re so proud to have Peter part of our Denver Hockey Family.”

Conor McGahey, Avs Altitude radio play-by-play announcer: “Thank you, Maxy. For everything. There could never be a better colleague, and more importantly, friend. I’ll miss you terribly.”

Lauren Gardner, a former Avalanche colleague at Altitude Sports: “Heartbroken by the news of the passing of one of the brightest, kindest and giving souls I’ve ever encountered. Words can’t express what Pete meant to our Avalanche family and the impact he made on me personally. Sending so much love to his family. May he RIP”