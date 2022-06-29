DENVER (KDVR) — Ahead of the championship celebration for the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Denver is preparing the parade route to greet the Stanley Cup champions.

Some downtown streets will be closed on the route that spans from Union Station to the Capitol Thursday morning. The City and County of Denver are replacing street signs on Bannock Street with temporary ones to honor the Avs, and painting the street along the route burgundy and blue.

Broadway will be painted from 17th Street to Colfax Avenue. If you have questions from where to park, to the rundown for the parade schedule, we have a list of what you need to know.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said it will be a dry, sunny Thursday morning with a 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be around 90 degrees.