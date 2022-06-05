DENVER (KDVR) — Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane was suspended one game for his hit on Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri in Game 3 Saturday night, the NHL Player Safety department tweeted.

Kadri was injured less than two minutes into the game when Kane cross-checked him in the back sending him into the boards. Kadri was down for a minute or so and was helped off the ice and did not return to the game.

Kane was given a five-minute major for boarding in the game and had his hearing with the NHL Player Safety department Sunday.

Coach Jared Bednar said Kadri will be out for the rest of the series if not longer in his postgame media conference following the 4-2 win.

“He’s out,” Bednar said. “The hit? It’s the most dangerous hit in hockey.”

Kane explained his point of view of the incident after the game saying, ““I was just coming in on the back-check. Puck went wide, kind of dribbled into the corner. I know he likes to reverse hit. I was just trying to get up on him, that’s really all I did,” said Kane. “Unfortunately he went into the boards awkwardly and hurt his hand.”

Colorado is looking to finish the series off Monday night in Game 4 at Rogers Place. The puck drops at 6 p.m. and there is a watch party at Ball Arena with doors opening at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and parking is free.