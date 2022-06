The crowd celebrates at the Stanley Cup rally (Credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Hundreds of thousands of people poured into downtown Denver to celebrate the Stanley Cup Championship with the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

The Denver Police Department said no arrests were made during the celebration.

FOX31 asked DPD if they had an estimate for how large the celebration crowd was and they said they don’t have official numbers yet.

The parade and celebration started at Union Station and ended at Civic Center Park around 1 p.m.