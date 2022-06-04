EDMONTON, Alberta (KDVR) — Valeri Nichushkin scored twice and the Colorado Avalanche pulled closer to closing out the Western Conference final series with a 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night.

J.T. Compher scored after he came out of the penalty box to give the Avs the 3-2 lead with 7:18 left in the third period and Mikko Rantanen solidified the win with an empty-net goal in the last minute of Game 3 at Rogers Place.

Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri was injured less than two minutes into the game when Evander Kane cross-checked him in the back sending him into the boards. He was slow getting up and Kane was assessed a five-minute major. Kadri did not return to the ice and coach Jared Bednar said he’ll be out for the rest of the series and possibly into the next if they win and move on to the Stanley Cup Final.

Connor McDavid put Edmonton on the board first with a goal 38 seconds into the game and Ryan McLeod tied it up in the third. Mike Smith made 39 saves.

Pavel Francouz made 27 saves and was solid through two Avalanche penalty kills.

Game 4 is Monday at 6 p.m. at Rogers Place in Edmonton. A watch party for Avs fans will be at Ball Arena with doors opening at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and parking is free.