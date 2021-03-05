Nichushkin scores twice, Avs beat Ducks 3-2 in overtime

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer looks to stop a shot by the Anaheim Ducks in the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored his second goal of the game 2:45 into overtime, Philipp Grubauer made 26 saves and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the struggling Anaheim Ducks 3-2.

Nichushkin circled around a defender and then slid a shot past John Gibson for the winner.

Brandon Saad also scored for a Colorado team missing star player Nathan MacKinnon after he was a late scratch.

MacKinnon left in the third period Wednesday in San Jose after taking a hit to the head.

Adam Henrique and Jakob Silfverberg scored for Anaheim, which dropped to 0-6-3 over its last nine.