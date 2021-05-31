Nazem Kadri’s 8-game suspension stands, Bettman says

St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk, right, falls to the ice after he was hit by Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Denver. Kadri was removed from the game for the hit. Colorado won 6-3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP/KDVR) — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman upheld an eight-game suspension issued to Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri following his illegal check to the head of Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of a first-round series against St. Louis.

Bettman heard Kadri’s appeal before announcing his decision. Kadri missed the last two games of the Blues series and Game 1 of the Avalanche’s second-round series against Vegas.

This is Kadri’s fifth suspension for questionable, dangerous hits. He will not be able to return to the ice until Game 7 of the second-round series, if it goes that far. Otherwise, he would miss games in the conference championship series.

