Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon is expected to be out for three weeks due to a lower-body injury.

MacKinnon was injured in the 4-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Bednar said Wednesday: “Give or take three weeks. Happened in the game the other night.”

MacKinnon has scored one goal and nine assists so far this season.