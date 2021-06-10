Nathan Mackinnon named finalist for 2021 NHL MVP

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 18: Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche shoots against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on December 18, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Avalanche star Nathan Mackinnon was named a finalist for the 2021 Hart Memorial Trophy.

The Hart Memorial Trophy is given each year to the NHL player voted to be the most valuable to his team by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Mackinnon’s MVP finalist announcement comes on the heels of Denver Nuggets’ star Nikola Jokic being named the NBA MVP earlier this week.

Alongside Mackinnon, Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid were also named finalists.

Only two players have won the MVP award in Avalanche history; Peter Forsberg won it in 2003 and Joe Sakic won it in 2001.

Here are Mackinnon’s stats from the NHL for this season:

MacKinnon finished eighth in the NHL with 65 points (20 goals, 45 assists) and was plus-22 in 48 games

Among skaters to play at least 10 games, the Colorado Avalanche center was fourth with a points-per-game average of 1.35, third in power-play points (25) and shots on goal (206) in 20:22 of average ice time per game

MacKinnon scored 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) during a 15-game point streak from March 27-April 28, the longest in the NHL this season

He was second on the Avalanche in scoring, one point behind Mikko Rantanen, after leading them each of the past four seasons.

