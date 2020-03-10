Alert
Nathan MacKinnon injured; Avs fall to Kings, 3-1

Colorado Avalanche

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mikey Anderson scored his first career goal, Jonathan Quick made 21 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 for their sixth straight win.

Austin Wagner and Alex Iafallo also scored for the Kings, who are on their longest winning streak of the season. Los Angeles is 7-1-1 in its past nine home games, including five straight wins.

Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon did not return after sustaining a lower-body injury in the second period.

The Avs have not announced the severity of Mackinnon’s injury or if he will miss any time.

