Nathan MacKinnon clears COVID-19 protocol, set to play at Caps

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon has cleared NHL coronavirus protocols and joined the Colorado Avalanche in Washington. He is set to make his season debut tonight against the Capitals.

MacKinnon tested positive for the coronavirus last week and had been in the league’s COVID-19 protocols since Oct. 12. The three-time MVP finalist did not travel with the team Monday. MacKinnon needed to test negative twice to be cleared to play and fly by himself.

Because he is vaccinated, the 26-year-old’s absence was considered a hockey-related injury and he was paid during his time away. MacKinnon reported feeling good in his first time on the ice in eight days.