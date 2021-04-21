Mikko Rantanen added to the NHL’s COVID-19 list

Colorado Avalanche’s Mikko Rantanen (96) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado Avalanche right winger Mikko Rantanen has been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 list Tuesday afternoon.

He joins forward Joonas Donskoi and goalie Philipp Grubauer as unavailable due to virus testing.

The NHL postponed the Avs’ last three games due to COVID-19 protocols; two against the Los Angeles Kings and one against the St. Louis Blues. The Avalanche are next scheduled to play at St. Louis on Thursday.

Defensemen Bowen Byram was removed from the list on Monday after his 10-day quarantine.

Rantanen has played in all 43 games this season for the Avs and is second in the NHL in goals with 26.