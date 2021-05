Colorado Avalanche left wing Brandon Saad (20) is congratulated by teammates Devon Toews (7), Valeri Nichushkin (13) and Tyson Jost (17) after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (KDVR) — Cale Makar assisted on three goals and scored one in the Colorado Avalanche 7-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday.

Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals each while Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist.

Brandon Saad also scored for the Avs and Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves.

William Carlsson had the only goal for Vegas and Robin Lehner stopped 30 of the 37 shots from Colorado.