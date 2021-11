Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) scores a goal against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) and goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored twice in 20 seconds in the opening minutes to reach 400 career goals, and the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1.

Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger earned the win despite missing the last 7:22 of the second period after being struck in the head. Oettinger returned in the third period after being relieved by Braden Holtby.

Cale Makar continued a five-game goal streak with the lone point for the Avalanche, who had a six-game winning streak snapped.