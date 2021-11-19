Makar, Burakovsky score 2 goals each, Avs beat Kraken 7-3

Colorado Avalanche including defenseman Ryan Murray (28), left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92), left wing Kiefer Sherwood (44) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrate a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

SEATTLE (AP) — Cale Makar had two goals and an assist, Andre Burakovsky scored two power-play goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 7-3 on Friday night.

Darcy Kuemper had 25 saves and the Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri extended his points streak to eight games with two assists.

Colorado won its fourth straight game, has outscored their opponents 24-7 during that streak and are 6-1-1 in their last eight.

Jordan Eberle, Brandon Tanev and Colin Blackwell scored for the Kraken. Chris Dreidger started and had nine saves before being pulled for Philipp Grubauer, who stopped 14.