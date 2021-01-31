MacKinnon suffers lower-body injury in Avs OT loss to Wild

Minnesota Wild’s goalie Cal Talbot (33) stops the puck in his glove under a pile of players in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/KDVR) — Jonas Brodin scored 18 seconds into overtime to give the depleted Minnesota Wild a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

Jordan Greenway, who had an earlier goal, set up the winner with a pass from the end line. Victor Rask scored his second goal of the game for Minnesota to tie it with 7:26 left in regulation.

Brandon Saad, Joonas Donskoi and Cale Makar had goals for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon had two assists before leaving during the second intermission with a lower-body injury.

Coach Jared Bednar did not have any information regarding MacKinnon’s injury after the game. Added to the several other players out, Bednar is trying to focus on the things he can control as a coach.

“Well it’s frustrating. Every team’s going to go through the rigors of the schedule. It’s a tough schedule,” Bednar said. “We’re trying to use our whole bench, we’re not like overtaxing guys when it comes to minutes played.”