MacKinnon suffers concussion, out at least 3 games and All-Star Game

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, back, falls to the ice after colliding with Boston Bruins left wing Taylor Hall in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon will miss the team’s next three games and the All-Star Game after suffering a concussion and facial fracture in the 4-3 overtime win against the Boston Bruins at Ball Arena on Wednesday.

MacKinnon was hit by Bruins forward Taylor Hall early in the first period and went down on the ice bleeding for almost a minute. Hall was initially called for a major but after a review of the play, was reduced to a minor as it was determined MacKinnon was hit with his own stick.

“It’s a big role to fill for our team, but you saw last game in the second and third (periods), guys were able to step up and fill that role, whether it’s on that line or just producing offensively,” Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar said Friday. “It’s tough having him out. Hopefully he can be back soon.”

The Avalanche face off against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center Friday at 6:30 p.m. MDT.