MacKinnon scores twice in final preseason win against Dallas

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) scores against Dallas Stars goaltender Braden Holtby (70) as Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) watches during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game in Denver, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche top line scored three goals in the final preseason 4-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

Nathan MacKinnon opened up scoring late in the first period on an assist from Andre Burakovsky to put the puck past Braden Holtby.

Mikko Rantanen put the Avs up mid second period with another assist from Burakovsky and help from Sam Girard.

MacKinnon scored six minutes into the third with a slapper to the back of the net past Anton Khudobin. Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog assisted on that goal and J.T. Compher scored in the final two minutes of the game.

Jonas Johansson played the full game as the Avs ended the preseason with a 2-6 record.

Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson scored for the Stars.

Season opener for the Avalanche is at home against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 13.