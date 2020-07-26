MacKinnon, Makar back on ice with Avs before heading to Edmonton

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon talks with defenseman Cale Makar between power-play drills during a training session at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on July 25, 2020. Michael Martin/Colorado Avalanche

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar were back on the ice Saturday after missing practices this week.

A nice SIGH of relief for @Avalanche fans to see these two together on the ice.



Both Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar missed practices this week, but seem to be in the groove today at practice.



The team will head to Edmonton tomorrow for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/p4MSCya1xf — Taylor Brooks (@TaylorBrooksTV) July 25, 2020

The Calder Trophy finalist Makar missed four practices after leaving midway through last Saturday’s skate. He donned a non contact jersey for part of the practice at the Pepsi Center but had a regular jersey on for special teams drills.

“He’s a pretty decent player, as I’m sure you know. So yeah, it’s definitely good to have him back,” Ian Cole said of Makar after the session.

“No one in our room was concerned that it was a long-term thing or that he wasn’t going to get back. So everyone knew, [we wanted him to] take your time, make sure he gets right, get whatever it is fixed, and then go from there. Like I said, he’s a great player and we’re certainly a better team with him than without him.”

MacKinnon missed Thursday’s practice but hopped right back in the mix on a line with Mikko Rantanen and Andre Burakovsky.

The team wrapped up the final part of Phase 3 and now head into Phase 4, “The Bubble”. Western Conference qualifying teams will be locked in the area around Rogers Place in Edmonton for a possible 10 weeks.