DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the game, Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor shared some friendly smack talk with FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2.

“As you well know, our back-to-back Stanley Cup champs are in Denver this week for Games 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup Final! Stammer, Kuch, Heddy…all our boys know that lord Stanley needs to keep his Florida tan.” Castor shared.

Game 1 and Game 2 will take place in Colorado. Game 3 and Game 4 will take place in Tampa Bay.

Game 1: Wednesday, June 15: Tampa Bay at Colorado

Game 2: Saturday, June 18: Tampa Bay at Colorado

Game 3: Monday, June 20: Colorado at Tampa Bay

Game 4: Wednesday, June 22: Colorado at Tampa Bay

“We got the big cat in net and we’re ready to continue this streak of Champa Bay!” Castor said. “We may not have home ice advantage and have to play there in Denver, but we’re on a hot streak! We have no doubt the bolts will bring it back home for a win and call themselves yet again, Stanley Cup champions.”

Here are some of our other stories for Avalanche fans:

The last time the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup was in 2001. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup the last two years in a row.