DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the game, Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor shared some friendly smack talk with FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2.

Following Castor’s message, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock shared a message from Colorado and wagered a bet.

“So, I heard Mayor Jane Castor said it’s time for Lord Stanley to get his Tampa tan once again. Well, we happen to believe that Lord Stanley belongs in the great state of Colorado, in the Mile High city of Denver, Colorado. We expect our Colorado Avs to bring home the Stanley Cup. And when they do, mayor Castor, I’m going to put on the line our great beer, our great steak, and I expect to see you in the Colorado Avs jersey. Go Avs!” Hancock shared.

Game 1 and Game 2 will take place in Colorado. Game 3 and Game 4 will take place in Tampa Bay.

Game 1: Wednesday, June 15: Tampa Bay at Colorado

Game 2: Saturday, June 18: Tampa Bay at Colorado

Game 3: Monday, June 20: Colorado at Tampa Bay

Game 4: Wednesday, June 22: Colorado at Tampa Bay

“We got the big cat in net and we’re ready to continue this streak of Champa Bay!” Castor said. “We may not have home ice advantage and have to play there in Denver, but we’re on a hot streak! We have no doubt the bolts will bring it back home for a win and call themselves yet again, Stanley Cup champions.”

Here are some of our other stories for Avalanche fans:

The last time the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup was in 2001. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup the last two years in a row.