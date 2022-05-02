DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche may have finished the regular season just shy of winning the Presidents’ Trophy but they’re ready for the playoffs.

A look ahead at the first-round matchup against the division-rival Nashville Predators is a different story from the regular season to the postseason. The Avs went 1-1-2 in the four games the teams faced off but that is not necessarily an indication of how they match up against each other.

The first game back in November was a dominating Avalanche 6-2 victory with a full, healthy squad. The following game both teams were missing key players and personnel resulting in a 5-2 loss for the Avs.

However, the final two games were forced into overtime or shootout with Colorado earning at least a point in both losses.

Captain Gabriel Landeskog is expected to start Game 1 after being sidelined since March 14 from knee surgery and the rest of starting lineup is ready to go.

The following games are scheduled for the series:

Game 1: Ball Arena – Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Ball Arena – Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3: Bridgestone Arena – Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

Game 4: Bridgestone Arena – Monday (May 9), 7:30 p.m.

Game 5 (if needed): Ball Arena – Wednesday (May 11), TBD

Game 6 (if needed): Bridgestone Arena – Friday (May 13), TBD

Game 7 (if needed): Ball Arena – Sunday (May 15), TBD