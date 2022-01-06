Landeskog’s hat trick leads Avalanche to 7-1 win over Jets

Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) and Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry (17) tangle during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog had his fourth career hat trick and finished with four points to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 7-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Landeskog scored twice in a three-goal second period for the surging Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and four assists, and Mikko Rantanen added a goal and two assists to give Colorado’s top line 12 points on the night.

The Avalanche have won 10 straight at home, three in a row coming off a seven-game COVID-19 pause, and are 16-3-1 since Nov. 6. They put 42 shots on Connor Hellebuyck, who made 35 saves.