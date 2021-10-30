Landeskog’s 4-point game leads Avalanche over Wild

Colorado Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog in action during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

DENVER (KDVR) — Captain Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and two assists in the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night.

Landeskog put one past Cam Talbot almost halfway through the first period with assists from Andre Burakovsky and Nathan MacKinnon.

Minnesota tied up the game with a power-play goal from Ryan Hartman with about three minutes left in the second period. A tape-to-tape pass from MacKinnon set up Erik Johnson to blast one past Talbot to take the lead less than a minute later.

Nazem Kadri gave the Avalanche a two-goal lead at the beginning of the third with a cross-ice feed from Landeskog.

Minnesota’s Brandon Duhaime was ejected from the game after a cross-check to Bowen Byram two minutes into the third. MacKinnon jumped in to defend his teammate and ended up in the box with a two-minute roughing penalty.

Landeskog scored late in the third and J.T. Compher earned his second point for the game on the goal. Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves in the first matchup against the Wild.

Burakovsky left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return. Mikko Rantanen did not play and is listed as day-to-day following an injury incurred before the win against St. Louis on Thursday night.

The Avs have a few days off before facing off against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Ball Arena on Wednesday.