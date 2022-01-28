Landeskog scores twice, Avs hang on for 9th straight win

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) celebrates with teammates after the Avalanche defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 in an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games, surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three games because of a concussion and facial fracture. Patrick Kane and Brandon Hagel each scored twice for the Blackhawks, who trailed 3-0 early in the third period. Dylan Strome had two assists.

