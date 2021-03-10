Landeskog scores late in OT, Avalanche beat Coyotes 2-1

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, front, scores the winniing goal against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta in overtime of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Denver. The Avalanche won 2-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored on a wrist shot 4:22 into overtime, Philipp Grubauer wasn’t called on often but made 13 timely stops and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1.

Landeskog circled through the Coyotes end and sent a shot over Antti Raanta for the winner.

The Avalanche went 1-1 in the two-game series with Arizona in Denver even though they outshot the Coyotes by an 81-28 margin.

Brandon Saad scored 1:23 into the game, but Raanta settled in and was difficult to solve. He made 44 saves.