Landeskog scores 200th goal, Avalanche rout Blues 8-0

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, front, smiles after he was congratulated as he passed the team box after scoring his second goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals to reach 200 for his career, helping the Colorado Avalanche rebound from an opening-night loss with an 8-0 rout of the St. Louis Blues.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, Mikko Rantanen scored the 100th goal of his career and added an assist, and Nazem Kadri also had a goal and an assist.

Philipp Grubauer faced just 20 shots in his 12th career shutout and Cale Makar had three assists for Colorado.

The Avalanche entered the season with title expectations but had a lackluster effort in a 4-1 loss to St. Louis on Wednesday night.

After a scoreless first period, their offense broke out in the second and third.