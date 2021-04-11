Landeskog notches 500th career point, MacKinnon continues streak in win over Ducks

Colorado Avalanche players celebrate left wing Gabriel Landeskog’s goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP/KDVR) — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to nine games and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-1.

Gabriel Landeskog scored his 16th goal of the season and had two assists to reach 500 career points for the Avalanche, who have won seven of eight.

“I think consistency has improved in the time that I’ve been here,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said about Landeskog’s milestone. “What I notice about him is he’s unselfish, team-first guy. He’s going to be committed to your team game, and help to sell your team game. If you’re going to talk and lead the way Gabe has to and does, then you have to be willing on a nightly basis to back it up. That’s what his play does.”

Jonas Johansson made 24 saves for his third win since joining the Avs.

Colorado went 6-1-1 in the season series against Anaheim. Jamie Drysdale scored and John Gibson made 33 saves for the Ducks, who are 1-4-1 in their past six.