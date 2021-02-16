Kadri scores with 41 seconds left, Avalanche edge Vegas 3-2

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) scores on Colorado Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored with 41 seconds left in regulation, lifting the Colorado Avalanche past the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2.

Moments after Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Mikko Rantanen’s backhand with 45.3 seconds left, the Avalanche got the better end of a faceoff from the right circle, eventually setting up Kadri, who was able to lift a loose puck into the net for his second game-winner of the season.

The teams split the first two of four games during a nine-day stretch, with the third scheduled for Lake Tahoe on Saturday in an outdoor setting.