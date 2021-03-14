Kadri, Burakovsky notch goal and assist each as Avalanche beat Kings 4-1

DENVER (AP) — Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves, Andre Burakovsky and Nazem Kadri each had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Sunday.
Nathan MacKinnon and Joonas Donskoi also scored for Colorado. The Avalanche swept the two-game series with Los Angeles and allowed fewer than 30 shots on goal for the 16th straight game, extending a franchise record set Friday night.
Grubauer nearly had another shutout before Kurtis MacDermid ended the bid early in the third period.