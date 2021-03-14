Kadri, Burakovsky notch goal and assist each as Avalanche beat Kings 4-1

Los Angeles Kings left wing Carl Grundstrom, left, fires the puck at Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer, right, in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves, Andre Burakovsky and Nazem Kadri each had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Sunday.

Nathan MacKinnon and Joonas Donskoi also scored for Colorado. The Avalanche swept the two-game series with Los Angeles and allowed fewer than 30 shots on goal for the 16th straight game, extending a franchise record set Friday night.

Grubauer nearly had another shutout before Kurtis MacDermid ended the bid early in the third period.