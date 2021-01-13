‘It’s nice to be home again’: Avs ready for first game in Denver in 10 months

DENVER (KDVR) — Four months ago, the Colorado Avalanche played their final game of the crazy 2020 season. Unfortunately, the Dallas Stars kept the Avs out of the Western Conference Final, but fast forwarding to today, that’s all behind this team as the NHL season is underway for 2021. Even better, the Avs will kick things off at home.

“I’m really anxious and really ready to watch our team compete — like, physically compete — against somebody else,” said Avs Head Coach Jared Bednar.

We still have about six hours until PUCK DROP for the @Avalanche but I'm pumped.. How about you Avs fans?! 🏒



It's Stanley Cup or bust for the #Avs in this odd 2021 season.



And it all starts tonight against the St. Louis Blues. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/YydXwrSSOM — Taylor Brooks (@TaylorBrooksTV) January 13, 2021

With no preseason games, the Avs are jumping right into things as they host the St. Louis Blues Wednesday night.

“Everything leading up to this season has been different, but that’s how 2021 has been, and I think we are used to that,” said Avs Captain Gabe Landeskog. “Regardless, very excited to get out and start the season, especially on home ice.”

The last time the Avs played an actual game on their home ice was on March 11, 2020. And while it’s nice to be home again, they will have to channel their inner-bubble mindset with no fans in the stands.

“You have to make your own energy. We aren’t going to be able to rely on our great fans to bring the energy and help pump us up,” said Ian Cole, Avs defenseman. “Those momentum swings are going to have to be taken care of by us and by no one else.”

Regardless of no preseason, Jared Bednar is 4-0 in season openers as the Avs head coach.



“We have had some good training camps, guys focused and putting in the work. They have been studying in film sessions and just making sure we are all on the same page,” said Bednar.

The Avs have dealt with some COVID-19 issues as Erik Johnson did test positive for the virus. He won’t be out on the ice Wednesday night, but is expected to return to the building soon. Puck drop is set for 8:30 p.m. at Ball Arena.