DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche are back in the Stanley Cup playoffs and fans are gearing up for what they hope to be a deep run and back-to-back championships.

The Avs still have a few regular season games left and seeding hasn’t been determined. But as of April 5, they have punched their ticket to the playoffs.

Fans have been waving white pom poms at Avalanche games for years, and now there’s a continued chance for those who can’t attend games in person to join in from home.

The Pom Pom Post was set up to help spread the cheers and support Kroenke Sports Charities at the same time. Fans across the country can make a $10 donation online and enter their address online to place an order.

After placing an order, fans will get a confirmation email that has an estimated delivery window. It said 7-10 days for one FOX31 employee who ordered, which means they should arrive before the first round of the NHL playoffs begins on April 17.

According to FanDuel, the Avalanche’s odds of winning the Stanley Cup are 7 to 1, or +700 in betting parlance. This is behind the Boston Bruins, who are favored to win with +380 odds.

Playoff tickets are already on sale. Prices started at just over $100 for seats in the upper level.

The current schedule laid out by the NHL has the second round of the playoffs starting on May 2, the conference finals on May 17 and the Stanley Cup Final starting on June 3.