Home win streak ends, Knights beat Avalanche 3-2 in OT

DENVER (KDVR) — Max Pacioretty scored at 1:56 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Vegas rebounded from a 5-1 loss in the series opener Thursday night to move two points ahead of Colorado atop the West Division.

Joonas Donskoi scored on the first shot of the game at 1:16. Devon Toews scored off a pass from Nathan MacKinnon with less than three minutes left in the first to put the Avs up by one.

“I thought it was a hard fought game. We get into overtime and I didn’t like the non-call on MacKinnon getting tripped over there on the side boards. It sets up a 3-on-1,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said.

Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves. The Avalanche had won eight straight at home and are 8-0-2 in their last 10 games.

“I thought Grubie, he was outstanding tonight, in my opinion. Kept us in the hockey game and we were fighting at the other end too. Fleury made some saves, we had a couple opportunities, especially in the second period. I thought we were a pretty dangerous team,” Bednar said.

Pacioretty also had an assist, Alex Martinez and William Carrier scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 22 saves.

