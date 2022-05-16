DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche will take on the St. Louis Blues in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this week.

The first game of the second round will take place on Tuesday in Colorado at Ball Arena at 7:30 p.m.

During the regular season series against the Blues, the Avalanche posted a 2-1-0 record.

Round 2 schedule

Game 1 – May 17: Blues at Avalanche, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avs swept the Nashville Predators in the first round. The Blues beat the Minnesota Wild in 6 games in the first round.