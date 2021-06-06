Golden Knights dominate Game 4, Avalanche lose 5-1

Vegas Golden Knights center Patrick Brown (38) scores a goal against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KDVR) — Jonathan Marchessault scored his fourth career hat trick in the 5-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche to tie the Stanley Cup Playoff series at two each on Sunday.

The game was played in front of an announced crowd of 18,081 — the largest to attend an NHL game this season.

Brandon Saad put the first puck in the net just 1:50 into the game on a rebound by Marc-Andre Fleury.

Patrick Nemeth turned the puck over in front of the net and Reilly Smith’s shot hit the crossbar and deflected out but Grubauer thought it was a goal as he appeared dejected and took his focus away from the action. William Karlsson threw the puck at the net and Marchessault was there for a redirect into a wide-open net.

Max Pacioretty put Vegas up after shooting one past Grubauer from the top of the left circle to the far side in the second period. Marchessault took a two-goal lead on a four-on-three power play for the Golden Knights halfway through the period.

Marchessault completed the hat trick 6:06 into the third. Patrick Brown got one past Grubauer, which was challenged by both teams, but stood as the fifth and final goal of the game.

“It’s a race to four. Not a race to two. We have two of the next three games in our building where our guys play really well,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said.

Vegas outshot Colorado by almost double, 35 to 18 respectively.

Game 5 is back in Denver at Ball Arena on Tuesday. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.