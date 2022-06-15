DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday night.

The puck drops at 6 p.m. and Avs coach Jared Bednar said the team is ready to go after the morning skate at the arena.

Colorado has not been to a Final since 2001 when then captain and now general manager Joe Sakic hoisted Lord Stanley’s Cup.

The Lightning are vying for their third-straight Stanley Cup and to create the newest dynasty since the New York Islanders did so in the early 80s.

Colorado will be without Nazem Kadri and Andrew Cogliano but the Lightning said there’s a good chance Brayden Point will return to the ice.

