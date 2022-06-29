DENVER (KDVR) — Nearly 10 years after being named the youngest captain in NHL history, Gabriel Landeskog is a Stanley Cup Champion.

And while Landeskog’s main job is as the captain of the Avs, he will be taking on a new role at Raising Caine’s on Wednesday.

Landeskog will be working in the drive-thru from 1-2 p.m. serving meals to customers that stop by.

The special event will take place at the Raising Caine’s location in Aurora at 14241 E. Alameda Ave.

If you can’t make it to Raising Cane’s to see Landeskog, don’t worry. You will be able to see him and the entire team during the Stanley Cup celebration in Denver on Thursday.

FOX31 and Channel 2 will have live coverage from along the parade route and the rally starting at 4:30 a.m. Thursday when our morning news broadcasts continue. We will also have additional coverage on FOX31 NOW.