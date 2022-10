DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche said Wednesday morning that Gabriel Landeskog will miss about 12 weeks after having knee surgery.

The Avs said Landeskog’s knee injury happened last season.

“Landeskog is dealing with a [lower body] injury from last season,” Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said last month. “He’s not ready to go. We don’t have a time table yet for putting him on the ice. He won’t skate anytime soon.”

The Avalanche will face Winnipeg on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in Denver.