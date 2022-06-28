DENVER (KDVR) –The Colorado Avalanche will be celebrating with Lord Stanley at the Stanley Cup Championship Celebration in Denver on Thursday.

If you are looking for an excuse to get out of work, we have you covered!

Here’s a letter you can copy and submit to your boss. You can also download it and share it with your friends:

FOX31 and Channel 2 will have live coverage from along the celebration parade route and the rally starting at 4:30 a.m. Thursday when our morning news broadcasts continue. We will additionally have streaming coverage on FOX31 NOW.