DENVER (KDVR) — On Thursday, the Colorado Avalanche host the Chicago Blackhawks for the Ball Arena home opener at 8:30 p.m. Check out how the team’s looking this year:

The Avalanche season so far:

The Avs are 3-0-0 for the season so far, which marks the best on-the-road start for the team in the past ten years, according to the National Hockey League.

Tuesday’s win against Seattle Kraken was the Av’s 14th consecutive regular-season win on the road, including last season. They are now tied with the Buffalo Sabres (2006) for the NHL record for the longest road win streak spanning multiple seasons, according to the NHL.

Going into the home opener, they’re at the top of the Central Division, just above Minnesota Wild.

Avalanche 2022-23 season recap:

Last year, the Avs ranked first in the Central Division (51-24-7).

Trying to defend their Stanley Cup title in 2022, the team made it to the playoffs. They lost in the first round to Seattle Kraken in Game seven.

What to know for the Blackhawks vs. Avalanche game:

The Chicago Blackhawks are ranked third right now in the Central Division with a record of 2-2-0.

Last season, the Avs played the Blackhawks and won two out of the three games, one of them being the home opener at Ball Arena. The Avs won both home games and lost the one game they played at the United Center.

Last season, the Blackhawks finished last in the Central Division with a score of 26-49-7.

Who to look out for on the Avalanche:

Mackinnon has been with the Avs since 2013 when he was drafted first pick at age 18. He scored 13 goals in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs and scored his 700th point in 2023.

Three games into the season and Rantanen already tallied three goals and two assists.

Rantanen is a veteran player and has been with the Avalanches since 2015. Last season, Rantanen scored 55 goals, tied for third-most in Avalanche history.

After signing a contract with the Avs in 2019, Makar stepped onto the rink and made an impression in the Stanley Cup.

In his 2021-2022 season, he made history with 28 goals and 86 points as an NHL defenseman and set the Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques franchise record.

Last season, he got his 200th point in his 195th NHL game which titled him the fastest defenseman to reach the mark in league history.

Drouin just signed a one-year contract with the team this season and he’s already making an impact with one assist as a left wing.

Avalanche tickets:

Even though the game is just hours away, you can still find some tickets available on Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats and other ticket sites.

The cheapest tickets are about $80 while the tickets closer to the ice are around $200 and over.

Where to watch the Blackhawks vs. Avalanche game:

If you’re looking to spend your Thursday at home, six Avalanche games will air nationally on ESPN, including Thursday’s game.

If you need to get out of the house, here are some local bars that have been known to broadcast the games in the past:

Last season, the Avs beat out the Blackhawks at the Ball Arena home opener. Stay tuned to see if they can repeat this year.