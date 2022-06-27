DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche became the Stanley Cup champions on Sunday night after dethroning the back-to-back champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6.

After the game, Bud Light announced that the company signed defenseman Erik Johnson to an “Honorary Brewmaster” contract to help brew a batch of Bud Light that will be available inside new, limited-edition bottles with his signature, for fans in Colorado for the 2022-23 NHL season.

“Erik Johnson and the Colorado Avalanche are 2022 Stanley Cup Champions and soon they will have a Bud Light brew for fans in Colorado to celebrate with!” Bud Light said.

Here’s a look at what the bottle will look like:

Credit: Bud Light

Bud Light also said it will release a special customized championship pack honoring the Colorado Avalanche. The company said the 2022 Stanley Cup bottles will be available during the celebration parade on Thursday.

You will be able to watch the parade live on FOX31 News.